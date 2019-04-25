Aleksandar Mitrovic transfer to Newcastle part of money laundering investigation from Belgian police

The deal which took Aleksandar Mitrovic from Anderlecht to Newcastle United in 2015 is reportedly part of a money laundering investigation carried out by Belgian police.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Serbian international joined the Magpies for £13m when he was just 20, following an impressive stint with Anderlecht during which he bagged 44 goals in 90 games.

He stayed at St James’ Park for three seasons, scoring 17 goals in 72 outings, before joining Fulham on loan initially in 2017 prior to signing on a permanent basis on their return to the Premier League last summer.

However, it’s that initial move to England which is proving to be problematic, as the Daily Mail report Belgian police have launched a money laundering investigation involving agents and players, and part of that probe has seen them raid the offices of Anderlecht and the Belgian FA.

It remains to be seen what comes of it as it would appear as though the agents and club may be at risk of facing action, as there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of Mitrovic himself, with his transfer to Newcastle said to be one of the transfers falling into the investigation.

As for Mitrovic’s more immediate issues, time will tell if he stays with Fulham following their relegation back down to the Championship, as the Cottagers will surely be hopeful that he does stick around and attempts to fire them back to the top flight next season.