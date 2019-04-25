Antonio Conte seriously considering first job since Chelsea exit after months of talks

Antonio Conte is reportedly emerging as Roma’s first choice to be appointed their new coach this summer, and the former Chelsea boss is said to be very tempted to take the job.

As noted by the Daily Mail, any return to management for Conte has been delayed by the fact that he has been involved in a legal battle with Chelsea over his dismissal having left the club with a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

While that is expected to reach its conclusion in the coming weeks, that will in turn free the Italian tactician up to consider taking up his next job this summer.

According to Goal Italy, it could see him return to Italy as it’s claimed that Roma have been in contact with Conte for months and that he is now ‘seriously tempted to accept the offer’.

It would be quite the task for Conte as the Giallorossi are currently battling to secure a Champions League qualification spot this season as they continue to struggle to kick on from that particular race.

They sit in sixth place with just five games remaining, albeit just a point separates them and AC Milan who currently hold the last qualification position.

Having sacked Eusebio Di Francesco earlier this season, Claudio Ranieri was appointed on a short-term basis, and so while he will hope to make his case to land the job permanently by securing a top-four finish, it appears as though Conte is the hierarchy’s first choice.

It’s easy to see why given his record as Juventus coach previously, having led the Turin giants to three consecutive Serie A titles.

Further, he enjoyed a productive spell in charge of Italy before winning a Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea, and so there are few question marks over his managerial pedigree at the top level.

With that in mind, Roma would surely be making an excellent decision if they can successfully agree a deal to appoint him as their new coach this summer.