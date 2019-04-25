Arsenal eye swoop for €30m Barcelona misfit to fill key void in squad this summer

Arsenal are reportedly considering a swoop for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, with his loan spell at Everton set to come to a close at the end of the season.

The Portuguese international struggled to entirely convince at the Nou Camp during a two-year spell with Barcelona and was shipped out on loan to Everton last summer.

He has proven his quality on Merseyside, making 28 appearances for Marco Silva’s men this season, and so it remains to be seen what happens with his long-term future.

As noted by BBC Sport, Barcelona are set to sign Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong this summer to add further quality and competition to their midfield, and so it looks pretty bleak in terms of Gomes trying to force his way into Ernesto Valverde’s plans moving forward.

With that in mind, ESPN report that Arsenal are eyeing a move for the 25-year-old, although Everton are said to be keen on signing him permanently this summer while it’s specifically noted that the Gunners haven’t yet made contact with Barcelona officials.

Further, it’s noted that they will look for a fee of around €30m to sell him this summer.

In turn, it sets up a potential transfer scrap between the two Premier League sides if the Catalan giants are willing to let him leave, while it could be a crucial addition for Arsenal in particular given the void that they’ll be left with in midfield ahead of next season.

Aaron Ramsey will join Juventus on a free transfer this summer with his current contract set to expire, and so Unai Emery will surely be eager to replace him as a priority.

Time will tell though if Gomes will provide the solution that the Spanish tactician is looking for.