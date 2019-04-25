Arsenal fear crucial blow as influential ace doubt to face Leicester City

Arsenal are reportedly set for an anxious wait to determine whether or not Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can return in time to face Leicester City on Sunday.

The Gunners simply can’t afford to drop any more points in their remaining three games of the Premier League season as they continue to battle for a top four finish.

Their defeat to Wolves on Wednesday night leaves them a point adrift of Chelsea, who face Manchester United at the weekend, and so it presents a great opportunity for Arsenal to leapfrog them in the standings.

However, they may well have to try and do so without Aubameyang, as Sky Sports note that after he missed the game in midweek, he is now a doubt to face Leicester too after undergoing a sinus procedure.

While Sky Sports go on to suggest that his absence will now be a blow in his race to land the Golden Boot award, there are undoubtedly more important things at hand for Arsenal in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided seven assists in 45 appearances so far this season, and with that in mind, Unai Emery simply can’t afford to be without him at such a crucial time of the campaign.

As well as their top four aspirations being on the line, Arsenal face Valencia in the Europa League semi-finals next week, and so they will certainly be desperate for positive news in the coming days that results in Aubameyang being passed fit to return to action as soon as possible.