Man Utd have reportedly been dealt a transfer blow as Zinedine Zidane is said to want Real Madrid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

As noted by the Independent earlier this month, it had been suggested that the Red Devils had made Sancho their top transfer target this summer.

SEE MORE: Man Utd paired with £86m-rated ace also eyed by two PL rivals to bolster Solskjaer’s attack

It comes amid a worrying slump in form in recent weeks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, as despite the impressive turnaround following his arrival, it appears as though there are still long-term issues that need to be resolved at Old Trafford.

Sancho could be an important part of that revolution as the 19-year-old has starred for Dortmund this season, bagging 12 goals and 18 assists in 39 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

However, Man Utd may well receive a major transfer blow as Goal Italy note that reports in Germany suggest Zidane wants the England international at Real Madrid next season, although it won’t be cheap as Dortmund as said to be demanding a whopping €180m for their prized asset.

It’s suggested that Zidane will have a €500m transfer war-chest this summer, as the French tactician looks to put a dire campaign for the club behind them.

Having failed to sufficiently replace former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Blancos look set to end the season empty handed having mustered just 59 goals in 33 league games, which is a huge drop in comparison to their record of scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns.

In turn, that says a lot about their slump in the final third this season, and they will undoubtedly need reinforcements in that department this summer to add firepower to Zidane’s squad.

That could be bad news for United though, as while Real Madrid are looking to rebuild this summer as well, it could lead to the two clubs clashing over various shared transfer targets and Sancho may now snub them in favour of a move to Spain.