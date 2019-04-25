Arsenal set to open negotiations over £20m transfer raid for Man United star Emery has admired for years

Arsenal are reportedly set to open negotiations with Manchester United over the transfer of defender Eric Bailly at around £20million.

The Gunners could certainly do with strengthening at the back this summer after another disappointing campaign in which they still don’t look guaranteed to claim a place in the Premier League top four.

Bailly hasn’t had the best of times at Man Utd despite making a promising start, with the Ivory Coast international now out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Sun expect Bailly will be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer, and report that Arsenal are at the front of the queue for his signature.

This will please Arsenal fans who want to see the back of Shkodran Mustafi, with Bailly surely an upgrade on the German even if he’s far from the best centre-back in the Premier League himself.

The Sun report that Unai Emery is a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old, who he knows from his time in La Liga, when he was manager of Sevilla and Bailly was at Villarreal.

It could be that Emery and Arsenal would therefore be well-placed to help get Bailly back to his best after his difficult time at United.