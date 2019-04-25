‘Blatant agenda’ – These Chelsea fans react to surprise PFA snub for Hazard as club also hit back

The PFA Team of the Year has been announced, but there was no room for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard in the XI despite an impressive campaign.

Ederson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Andy Robertson, Paul Pogba, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane formed the team, with votes from professional footballers in each division leading to the selections.

However, aside from the absence of Mohamed Salah, Hazard is undoubtedly the next biggest absentee in the list and it’s fair to say that it has certainly raised eyebrows and frustration among Chelsea fans in particular.

In fact, the club themselves even posted an article on their official site displaying their surprise over the fact that Hazard didn’t get the nod, with a look back on his numbers and influence this year.

There’s no denying that the 28-year-old has been in stunning form, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists in 34 Premier League outings.

However, it’s also worth noting that it’s hugely difficult to displace the players who have been selected, with Aguero, Sterling and Mane all enjoying impressive campaigns too while their respective clubs are challenging at the top of the table for the Premier League title.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to see why Hazard’s omission has led to such a response, and judging from the tweets below, it’s fair to say that Chelsea fans in general are not best pleased with the results of the vote.

Looking at the line-up as a whole, it’s no real surprise that Man City and Liverpool dominate as they boast many of the top players in the top flight.

However, question marks could be raised over Pogba’s inclusion, as aside from an impressive run of form after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival, the Frenchman has been very inconsistent over the course of the entire campaign.

It’s also arguably a shame that others from teams outside the top six haven’t been able to break into the XI, with the likes of Wolves, Watford and Everton enjoying decent campaigns too.

Blatant agenda. — M (@MountMason8) April 25, 2019

Disgraceful how he’s been treated…Now he can be called underrated despite having the most goal contributions in the league. — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) April 25, 2019

BIGGEST ROBBERY OAT, NO WORDS FOR IT ? — ????? (@ChelseaFCBryan) April 25, 2019

They just want him to leave — jhszn_ (@jhszn1) April 25, 2019

Its a disgrace for Hazard not being in the Team of the Year @premierleague — jessejay_11 (@jesseaddo11_jay) April 25, 2019

Shocked rlly that pogba is In and hazard isn’t…. — MW (@MattywoodyWood) April 25, 2019