Manchester United identify £86m transfer of creative star to ease burden on Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the transfer of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Portugal and could be a great fit at Man Utd or indeed any other leading club in Europe’s big five leagues.

Fernandes has been linked with the Red Devils before by A Bola, who stated he could cost as much as £86million – his release clause at Sporting.

Now the Evening Standard are linking him with United again, with midfielders clearly a priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer.

Ander Herrera is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford so will need replacing, with the report mentioning Everton’s Idrissa Gueye as an option in a more defensive role.

But United could also do with helping Paul Pogba achieve his full potential, and the Standard suggest another creative player with an eye for goal like Fernandes could be ideal to ease the burden on the Frenchman.

The Portugal international has 28 goals from midfield in all competitions this season, so looks well worth paying the big money for this summer.