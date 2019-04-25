(Photos) Chelsea 2019/20 home kit leaked online and looks superb

Chelsea’s new 2019/20 home kit looks to have been leaked online as the ever-reliable Footy Headlines releases images of the latest Blues strip.

This is another classy design by Nike, who have done great work with Chelsea since replacing Adidas as their kit supplier back in 2017.

We’re a big fan of this slightly 90s-style shirt with the patterns apparently inspired by their stadium Stamford Bridge.

We’re sure Chelsea fans will be flocking in their numbers to buy this kit next season – perhaps even these rather fetching socks!