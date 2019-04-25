Concern for Chelsea: Real Madrid tipped to put lucrative £400k-a-week offer on table for £100m target

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to break the bank in order to wrap up a deal to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer with a huge contract offer.

It’s been a dismal campaign for the Spanish giants as they will end it trophy less having already crashed out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey, while they’re 16 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with just four games to go.

A major issue has been the lack of goals in the side as after losing talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, they’ve fallen way short of their usual standards in the final third.

From scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns, they’ve managed just 59 in 33 outings so far this year and so reinforcements are undoubtedly needed in that department.

It appears as though Hazard will be seen as the solution, and as noted by The Sun, Real Madrid won’t hold back with their financial power to try and secure an agreement with both Chelsea and the Belgian international.

It’s claimed that while they’ll splash out around £100m on the transfer fee to prise him away from Stamford Bridge, they’re also prepared to offer him a whopping £400,000-a-week contract after tax with bonuses and a property thrown into the mix too.

That will surely be a very tempting offer for Hazard, who despite being a key figure for Chelsea once again this season is facing question marks over his future in west London.

The 28-year-old has bagged 19 goals and 13 assists in 46 appearances so far this season, but with his contract set to expire in 2020, Chelsea may well be forced to consider a sale this summer to cash in and avoid losing him for nothing next year if he isn’t prepared to put pen to paper on a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

That opens the window of opportunity for Real Madrid, who based on the report above, are going to make a very attractive offer to both parties to get a deal done this summer.