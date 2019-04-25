Manchester United and Arsenal contact striker’s agent in bid to win race for transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs who have reportedly contacted the agent of young Porto striker Fabio Silva in a bid to win the race for a transfer.

The 16-year-old is an extremely highly rated talent coming through at Porto at the moment, and Don Balon have listed a number of top teams who’ve made an approach for him to his representative.

Silva is supposedly also wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Napoli and Roma ahead of this summer, but it would be exciting to see him come to the Premier League.

Man Utd might be a good destination for a teenager looking for a first-team breakthrough in the near future, with the Red Devils having a proud tradition of promoting youth, and with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing he’s very much in touch with those values in his short time in charge with the club.

Arsenal could be a similarly appealing option, though of course both these clubs could be out of the Champions League for next season as they struggle for form at this crucial stage of the season with top four spots not yet wrapped up.

Silva has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Don Balon, and would already cost around £13million to sign this summer.