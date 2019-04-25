Manchester United eye transfer of £30m star after he impresses against Red Devils

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye this summer.

The Senegal international has been immense for Everton and also shone at previous club Aston Villa in his time in the Premier League, drawing comparisons to Chelsea star N’Golo Kante for his high work rate and aggressive style in defensive midfield.

United could really do with someone like that in midfield as they face losing Ander Herrera when his contract expires at the end of this season, and Gueye could be a realistic target.

That’s because, according to the Evening Standard, the 29-year-old could cost as little as £30million – an absolute bargain in this market for a player who’ll also be fresh in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s memory after his impressive performance against the Red Devils in Everton’s 4-0 win last weekend.

It remains to be seen if Gueye will end up being MUFC’s primary target, with a number of other names also mentioned by the Evening Standard ahead of what could be a big summer of rebuilding at Old Trafford.