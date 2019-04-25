Lionel Messi gets involved in potential Barcelona transfer raid on Chelsea

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly not keen on his club sealing the transfer of Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi following his injury.

According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants had been tracking the exciting young England international ahead of the summer, following his exciting breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen how well Hudson-Odoi will recover from what looks a pretty bad injury, however, and this has seemingly persuaded Messi that a move to sign him would be a bad idea.

That’s according to Don Balon, who note that the 18-year-old may still have other major suitors such as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and AC Milan.

Still, Chelsea fans can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief that a big name like Barcelona won’t be pursuing their player for the time being.

The Blues already face almost daily speculation over the future of star forward Eden Hazard, while they also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois poached by Real Madrid last summer.

Losing an exciting young talent like Hudson-Odoi to Barcelona would really be far from ideal at this moment in time.