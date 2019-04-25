BREAKING: Star ready to accept record-breaking Manchester United transfer

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly ready to seal a transfer to Manchester United after becoming their top target for the summer.

The Red Devils face serious doubt over David de Gea’s Old Trafford future at the moment, with the Spain international nearing the final year of his contract at the club.

According to the Metro, Oblak is top of Man Utd’s list of replacements, with the Premier League giants ready to pay £100million to bring the talented shot-stopper to England.

If United can bring the Slovenia international in for £100m this summer, it would make him the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, eclipsing the £70m Chelsea paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga last summer.

Oblak, however, looks a far superior player after proving himself a consistent and world class performer in his time with Atletico.

The 26-year-old could even be seen as an upgrade on De Gea right now after the Spaniard’s major dip in form this season.

The Metro claim Oblak is eager to move to the Premier League next, so would surely jump at the chance to join United.