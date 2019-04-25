Menu

Video: Absolute scenes as Liverpool beat Man City to a trophy in front of watching Pep Guardiola

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Liverpool have beaten Manchester City to a trophy this season – even if it is only the Youth Cup after tonight’s penalty shoot-out success.

The Reds are up against City for the Premier League trophy in what looks like being one of the most thrilling title races in living memory.

MORE: Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham stars join Liverpool &#038; Everton duo in alternative Premier League team of the year

And City manager Pep Guardiola was actually spotted in attendance to watch tonight’s penalties as his youngsters were ultimately beaten.

LFC fans will now be hoping their senior squad can hold their nerve in similar fashion and seal Premier League glory this May.

