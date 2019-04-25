Manchester United players unimpressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stunt before Manchester City game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted something a bit different by taking his players back to their old training ground before the Manchester City game.

However, it did not bring about the result Solskjaer will have wanted, and the Metro report that this stunt left United players a bit baffled.

The Norwegian tactician is going through a difficult period with the Red Devils at the moment, having initially looked a great appointment when he joined as interim boss, but with results going much worse since he was appointed permanently.

It remains to be seen if Solskjaer can turn things around at Man Utd, but the Metro’s report suggests he’ll have to do a little better than simply trying to take the club back to its past.

Something a little more sophisticated will be required for modern professional footballers, with the United squad nearly not responding in any particularly meaningful way to this gesture.

The Cliff training ground is still used by United’s youth players, but it’s perhaps not really up to scratch as a modern facility for a top team like MUFC, with Solskjaer’s attempts at nostalgia apparently a little lost on this group, according to the Metro.