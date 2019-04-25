Manchester United players worried as Pogba-Solskjaer relationship rapidly deteriorates

Manchester United players are reportedly worried as the relationship between manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Paul Pogba is deteriorating.

The Red Devils lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday night as their awful recent form continued, and the club have faced a flurry of negative headlines today.

This is quite the contrast from Solskjaer’s first few months in charge, with the Norwegian initially working wonders to improve results, performances and morale when he took over as interim manager.

Now, however, the Sun claim United players are worried he’s losing the dressing room battle against Pogba, with the France international unimpressed with the 46-year-old’s tactics against City and looking for a way out of the club.

The Sun’s report notes that Real Madrid will be delighted with this news as their manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign the 26-year-old – a move which makes sense as the Spanish giants look in need of a major rebuilding process as their midfielders like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos look past their best.

This is all very worrying for United, however, who will have welcomed an escape from drama like this after sacking Jose Mourinho earlier in the season.

They are paying the price for their lack of proper planning, however, with the hiring of Solskjaer permanently perhaps too emotive a decision leading to a risky appointment of a relatively inexperienced head coach who may now be unable to deal with the size of the job at Old Trafford.