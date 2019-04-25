Bid prepared: Manchester United braced for £60m transfer offer for star player

Manchester United reportedly look like facing a £60million bid from Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

The Red Devils face a difficult situation with De Gea this summer, with the Spain international one of their best players for many years but now going through a serious dip in form.

The 28-year-old will also be in the final year of his Man Utd contract next season, so it could be a good time to cash in on the player, as risky as that may sound, and as unthinkable as it would have been just a few months ago.

According to the Sun, PSG are waiting in the wings and look ready to test United’s resolve with a £60m offer for De Gea – a bid that may be hard for the Premier League giants to turn down.

The Ligue 1 champions would surely view De Gea as an upgrade on Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola, even if the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper is not going through his best patch of form at the moment.