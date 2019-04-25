Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘doing my head in’, says former Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to annoy former player Paul Ince with the way he’s going about the job at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian tactician made a great start at Man Utd when he replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis, but things have turned sour since he took the job permanently.

With two wins and seven defeats from the club’s last nine games, it’s clear to see why doubts might be starting to creep in about Solskjaer, whose inexperience at the highest level of management seems to be showing.

The 46-year-old had an unsuccessful spell as Cardiff City manager earlier in his career, but apart from that has only worked with Norwegian club Molde.

It’s clear more is required to succeed at a club like United, and Ince is growing impatient with Solskjaer’s constant attempts to use nostalgia and MUFC’s past to inspire his players.

‘Ole needs to get over Sir Alex Ferguson – he’s the Man Utd manager now. We’ve tried this nice approach, the stuff about Ole giving the tea lady chocolates and trying to do what Sir Alex Ferguson has done,’ Ince told Paddy Power.

‘That’s in the past now, we need to move forward from that. All of this ‘Ole legend’ stuff – yeah, he scored the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, we get that. But he’s not a legend – he’s the manager of Manchester United.

‘Regurgitating how he’s going to do it ‘the Fergie Way’ is pointless. It’s doing my head in and I know others feel the same.

‘Ferguson isn’t the gaffer anymore – simple. No doubt he would help if Ole was in trouble, but I’m sick and tired of it, he’s the manager, he has to forget about the past and realise Ferguson isn’t the manager anymore, he is.’