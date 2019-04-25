Manchester United star odds-on to seal transfer away in major blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is odds-on with Ladbrokes to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Spain international is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford, with Man Utd at risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The Metro have already reported of De Gea possibly being replaced by Atletico Madrid ‘keeper Jan Oblak as this transfer saga rumbles on, though the 28-year-old will surely be a hard act to follow.

Despite a recent dip in form, De Gea has generally been a world class performer for his career in the Premier League, becoming arguably the best player in the world in his position for most of his time in England.

United fans would probably be happy enough with Oblak as a replacement, but it is something of a worry to see such a proven, experienced and reliable performer now just 10/11 to leave MUFC this summer.

It’s also the kind of trouble new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could really do without after hitting a bit of a rough patch in recent games, and with a big enough job ahead of him this summer anyway.

He’s far from the only one being tipped to leave the club, however, with big names like Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez also looking likely to be off at the end of this season.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “United are in desperate need of a summer clear-out, and they good be waving goodbye to as many as seven players in the coming weeks and months.”

To leave Man United this summer (Ladbrokes odds)

Marcos Rojo – 1/6

Matteo Darmian – 1/5

Juan Mata – 1/4

Ander Herrera – 1/3

Alexis Sanchez – 4/7

Eric Bailly – 4/6

David de Gea – 10/11

Paul Pogba – Evens

Romelu Lukaku – 7/4

Nemanja Matic – 5/2

Anthony Martial – 3/1

Fred – 5/1