Man Utd paired with £86m-rated ace also eyed by two PL rivals to bolster Solskjaer’s attack

Following their defeat to rivals Man City on Wednesday night, further question marks were raised over Man Utd and what is needed this summer to get them back into contention.

The gulf in class between the two Manchester giants was evident, and while Pep Guardiola’s men march on towards defending their Premier League crown, United are at real risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

The defeat leaves them in sixth place with just three games to go, and they face a crunch showdown with Chelsea this weekend as they must win in order to cut the three-point gap between them and Maurizio Sarri’s side in fourth place.

However, regardless of what happens, this season has arguably shown that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make important changes to this squad, as despite the upturn in form following his arrival in December, United’s recent form, which has seen them lose seven of their last nine games, has shown that there are still major problems with the squad.

According to The Sun, Man Utd are said to be considering an £86m move for Insigne, although it’s added that both Chelsea and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Napoli and Italy forward.

The 27-year-old has had another decent campaign with 13 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances for the Partenopei, but question marks will surely be raised over whether or not he’s influential and consistent enough to warrant such a hefty price-tag.

Especially given United’s current struggles, they need a player who can deliver on a consistent basis and can lead by example. It’s questionable as to whether Insigne is that man, although there is no doubt that he possesses bundles of quality.

Time will tell if the Red Devils splash out a huge portion of their likely transfer budget on him this summer, but with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez all fighting for places in the final third already, they will surely have to offload players first to make room for new signings in attack.