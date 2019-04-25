Only one European club ready to gamble on Alexis Sanchez transfer, and they want another Man United star too

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly a summer transfer target for Inter Milan as the Red Devils struggle to offload their flop signing.

The Chile international joined United from Arsenal midway through last season, but has been a huge disappointment in his time at Old Trafford.

Sanchez’s chances at Man Utd are surely now over, but it seems they’re struggling to attract buyers due to his huge wages, according to the Independent.

The report suggests Inter are the only European club showing an interest in Sanchez at the moment, with others like Paris Saint-Germain cooling their interest.

The 30-year-old is not the only United player on Inter’s radar either, with the Independent reporting that veteran right-back Antonio Valencia is also on their agenda as he nears the end of his contract.

The Italian giants could well end up making it a double raid on MUFC this summer, with Sanchez a player they’ll be desperate to get rid of, while Valencia will be available on a free transfer.

The slower pace of the game in Serie A could be ideal for Sanchez and Valencia as they both look past their best at Premier League level.