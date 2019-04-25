The agent of Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has spoken out about bids made for his client in recent times as it looks like his future lies at the Bernabeu.

This news will come as a blow to Manchester United, who were recently linked strongly with Asensio by Don Balon, and who need an attacking midfielder of his type this summer.

The Red Devils have also been linked by the Telegraph with the likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Everton forward Richarlison – with either of them or Asensio ideal upgrades on flop signing Alexis Sanchez.

Still, it seems the Spain international is firmly in Madrid’s plans, with his agent Horacio Gaggioli telling ESPN that the Spanish giants have rejected a number of big-money bids for the player in recent times.

“Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150m and €180m, but Madrid did not want to listen to them,” Gaggioli told ESPN.

“There is always interest in Marco from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is.

“But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too.”

Despite a dip in form from the 23-year-old this season, Asensio has long looked one of the most exciting young talents in the game, and could surely do a job for United in a position they’re currently weak in.

It is not clear if any of these bids have come from Man Utd, but if previous speculation is anything to go by, it could be a possibility.