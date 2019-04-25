Manchester United star gives emotional reaction to his poor performance in Manchester City defeat

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was reportedly close to tears after his poor performance in the 2-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils were well beaten by their rivals at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, with second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane deciding the game.

There’s no doubt De Gea could have done a lot better on both goals, however, especially as he got a hand to Sane’s shot before it crept past him and into the back of the net.

And according to the Daily Mail, this left the Spain international pretty distraught, as he was close to tears after the game and not in much of a better state the following day in training at Carrington.

These are hard times for Man Utd fans and De Gea, with the 28-year-old nowhere near his best lately as the club also look set to miss out on a place in the top four this season.

On top of that, the Sun have linked De Gea as a summer transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain in a £60million deal.