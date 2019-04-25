Arsenal keen on transfer of £50m England international after recent scouting mission

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Everton defender Michael Keane as he makes it on to Unai Emery’s list of defensive targets for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are weak at the back at the moment, with Shkodran Mustafi surely in need of replacing at the end of this season, in which Emery’s side are still not guaranteed to finish in the top four.

Keane would surely be an upgrade in that department, having shone in his Premier League career with Everton and Burnley, having failed to make it as a youngster at Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail, the £50million-rated England international is one of the players on Arsenal’s radar this summer, with the north Londoners joined by their local rivals Tottenham in scouting him recently.

Keane is joined by big names like Samuel Umtiti on the list of targets reported by the Mail, but the 26-year-old could perhaps be ideal due to his Premier League experience.

Still, Tottenham could well be major competitors for his signature, while £50m doesn’t seem like the kind of fee Arsenal would be able to afford too easily.