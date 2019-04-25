Pep Guardiola set to receive crucial Man City injury news today with scan scheduled for influential ace

Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces an anxious wait as midfield stalwart Fernandinho will undergo a scan on his injured knee on Thursday.

The reigning Premier League champions took a huge step towards defending their crown on Wednesday night after sealing a 2-0 win over rivals Man Utd at Old Trafford.

That victory moved them back to the top of the table, just a point above title rivals Liverpool, with just three games to go as they hope to see off Burnley, Leicester City and Brighton to lift the trophy, while they also have the FA Cup final against Watford on May 18.

In turn, the treble is still very much on after they secured the League Cup back in February, but the last thing that Man City need is for a crucial injury blow.

That’s the threat that they face though, as Goal.com note that Fernandinho will undergo a scan on Thursday to reveal the extent of his knee injury, as the Brazilian stalwart was forced off the pitch in the second half against United after picking up the knock.

The 33-year-old has been hugely influential once again this season, making 41 appearances already this campaign as the lynchpin in City’s midfield.

With his ability to offer protection in front of the defence as well as setting the tempo for his side in attack, there is no doubt about how important Fernandinho is to Man City and so they will be desperate for positive news.

As noted by the Metro, Guardiola is already without Kevin de Bruyne due to a hamstring injury, and so losing Fernandinho on top of that will raise question marks about how they fill the void in midfield at such a crucial stage of the season.