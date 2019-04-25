Talks cancelled: Man United star’s agent pulls out of meeting to discuss new contract to pursue transfer instead

Manchester United have been rocked by news tonight involving star player Paul Pogba as he’s reportedly determined to leave the club.

The France international has made the headlines for the wrong reasons on numerous occasions in his Old Trafford career, and these stories are resurfacing again after a poor run of form for the club and for him personally.

United fans finally saw Pogba at his best this season, however, with the 26-year-old initially responding well to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replacing Jose Mourinho as manager.

That honeymoon period is over, however, with the Sun reporting Pogba is still eager to leave and that he doesn’t seem to rate Solskjaer as MUFC manager.

The report also claims that Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola recently cancelled a meeting to discuss a new contract for his client, such is the determination to get him a move away instead.

The Sun mentions this as being good news for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, and a move to La Liga could be ideal for a player like Pogba, who has seemed to struggle with the intensity and pace of English football.

The former Juventus man shone in his time in Serie A, however, so may find Spanish football similarly better suited to his playing style.