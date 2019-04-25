Club confident of devastating £100m transfer raid on Manchester United after significant development

Barcelona are reportedly growing in confidence that they can clinch the transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in a £100million deal.

The England international is an important part of this Red Devils squad after making huge strides since coming through their academy, and is not the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to lose any time soon.

However, Rashford is seemingly unwilling to sign a new contract with United, which has Barca confident they can ramp up the pressure on the Premier League giants with a £100m offer this summer, according to the Sun.

The report also notes that MUFC may not be helped by missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League, which looks pretty likely at the moment.

It makes sense that Barcelona could be interested in Rashford as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez up front, with the 21-year-old showing himself to be a lethal finisher with pace and skill.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd can possibly persuade the player to stay as their season threatens to completely implode in the final few games.

Rashford himself did not sound happy after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night as he gave a somewhat grumpy interview to Sky Sports afterwards, taking what could be perceived as a dig at his team-mates or at manager Solskjaer.