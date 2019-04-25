Manchester United consider Premier League star as alternative to Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Everton forward Richarlison this summer as they look to strengthen in attack.

The Red Devils look in need of a major overhaul after a dire run of recent form that has seen them lose seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is a player whose name has been mentioned time and time again, but it may be that United could also look closer to home to strengthen up front.

According to the Telegraph, Sancho would likely cost around £100million, with MUFC also looking at the cheaper Richarlison, who’d be more likely to cost somewhere between £35-50m.

The 21-year-old looks an exciting young talent after a fine season for Everton, following an impressive spell at Watford before that.

It seems clear Richarlison could be a good fit for a top club like Man Utd, and the Telegraph note that his versatility is also one factor that makes him appealing.

The Daily Star have also linked the Brazilian with Chelsea in the past, with a move to an elite club surely not too far away for the talented young attacker.