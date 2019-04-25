Manchester United ready to smash transfer record by meeting star’s £155m asking price

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as £155million to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been the subject of much speculation in recent times after a superb season in the Bundesliga, with Man Utd often the club linked most strongly with a move for him.

The Independent have previously linked the Red Devils with Sancho in a deal worth roughly £100m, but it’s now being claimed he could cost a lot more.

According to Don Balon, Dortmund want as much as £155m for the 19-year-old wonderkid – a fee that could be too much for fellow suitors Real Madrid, but which United would have no trouble paying, according to the report.

There’s no doubt Sancho looks to have the world at his feet after this fine start to his career, and he also looks an ideal fit for what United need at the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be desperate to oversee a big overhaul of this struggling squad, with Sancho likely to be seen as a major upgrade on players like Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

If MUFC do end up spending £155m on Sancho, it would smash their previous transfer record of £89m paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016, as reported at the time by BBC Sport.