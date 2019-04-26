Arsenal have been poor defensively this season and reports claim that they face competition for one of their touted solutions at the back from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners have conceded 46 goals in 35 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings.

It remains to be seen whether or not it costs them a Champions League qualification spot, but it has certainly been a weakness in Unai Emery’s side this year which will need to be addressed.

Whether a single signing in that department will solve the issue remains to be seen, but The Sun report, via Sporx, that while they have an interest in Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida dating back to last summer, Wolves are now also said to be keen on the £13m-rated defensive stalwart.

The likes of Liverpool, Inter and Roma are also mentioned in the report as previously being keen on the 29-year-old, but it remains to be seen if Wolves now lead the chase as they continue to try and go from strength to strength after an impressive first campaign back in the top flight this year.

Vida brings a wealth of experience and quality to the table with nearly 400 professional appearances at club level to his name following spells with Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Bayer Leverkusen and Dinamo Zagreb.

Further, he has 71 caps for Croatia, and so he would arguably be a very sensible addition to any of the clubs mentioned above to solidify things at the back.

Time will tell if Arsenal opt to reignite their interest in him this summer, but based on the report above, they might not be the only club trying to prise him away from Besiktas.