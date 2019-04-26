Despite a difficult first season at Barcelona, it will reportedly take a sizeable fee to prise Malcom away from the Nou Camp this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Bordeaux last summer, but despite plenty of excitement surrounding his arrival, he has been limited to just 19 appearances so far this season.

He’s managed to score four goals and provide two assists in those outings, but it has undoubtedly been a struggle for him to cement his place in coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans.

With that in mind, it would seem as though a summer exit could be an option, but as noted by Calciomercato, it certainly won’t be cheap for any interested party as it’s suggested that the Brazilian forward has a €45m valuation.

It’s added that AC Milan are particularly interested in Malcom, and so it remains to be seen if the Italian giants launch a bid this summer to try and prise him away from Barcelona.

Attacking reinforcements are seemingly needed at the San Siro, with the Rossoneri scoring just 47 goals in 33 Serie A games so far this season, giving them the worst goals scored record out of the top six sides.

With the likes of Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu struggling to add creativity and a cutting edge in the final third, Malcom could arguably offer a completely different dynamic with his pace, direct running and technical quality.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Milan firstly qualify for the Champions League this season, and following on from that, if have the transfer budget to potentially satisfy Barcelona’s touted demands and give Malcom a fresh start to prove his worth on the biggest stages.