Chelsea face key decision as PL rivals keen on £25m-rated starlet this summer

Chelsea will reportedly have to make a decision on Tammy Abraham’s long-term future as Everton are said to be eyeing a summer swoop.

The 21-year-old is currently firing Aston Villa towards promotion from the Championship, as he’s bagged 25 goals and three assists in 37 Championship outings so far this season.

In turn, that should arguably be enough to convince Chelsea to give him a chance to shine at Stamford Bridge next season, especially if their transfer ban is upheld and they are prevented from making any new signings to bolster their attack this summer.

However, as noted by the Daily Star, Everton are being tipped to make a move for him and he has been handed a £25m valuation.

It’s also noted that Villa could also try to keep him on a permanent basis if they secure promotion back to the Premier League, and so Chelsea may well have an important decision to make this summer.

On one hand, it seems like a no-brainer to keep Abraham and give him the chance to kick on from his impressive form at Villa and finally try to make a breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

With the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek starting to get more playing time this season, there’s no reason why Abraham can’t follow suit given his goalscoring record.

Further, should Gonzalo Higuain’s loan stint not be extended, coupled with Olivier Giroud being used sparingly aside from in the Europa League, Chelsea appear to have a gap to fill in their squad moving forward.

Nevertheless, £25m is a lot of money if a bid is made to match Abraham’s touted valuation, and so that could force Chelsea to consider an exit if the youngster simply doesn’t feature in their long-term plan.

It’s arguably best for all concerned to have a permanent split rather than continuing the loan strategy and leaving question marks over his long-term future.