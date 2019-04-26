Chelsea fancied to add to Manchester United’s misery

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday knowing that anything less than a victory would end their hopes of a top four finish.

United head into the game sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and two adrift of Arsenal.

A defeat on Sunday would leave the Red Devils six points off the top four with two games to play and with a significantly inferior goal difference to their rivals.

United slumped to their seventh defeat in nine games on Wednesday as they were comprehensively outclassed by Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The gulf in class between the two sides was brutally exploited by City and the task facing United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer looks a massive one.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward especially after Solskjaer guided Manchester United to 14 wins in his first 17 games in charge, but the wheels have fallen off spectacularly since then.

United are now without a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since August 1971, a dreadful run for a club of their stature.

David De Gea’s form is a big concern and he looks a shadow of the goalkeeper who many pundits believe to be the best in the world.

Paul Pogba continues to frustrate in midfield, while many of United’s other major stars are repeatedly underperforming.

Pogba in particular came in for huge criticism from Roy Keane on Sky Sports, with the former United star claiming the 26-year-old cannot be trusted.

Rumours of a rift between Solskjaer and Pogba are increasingly looking accurate given the Frenchman’s recent performances, leaving the United manager with a big call to make this summer.

However, this weekend’s game gives United a golden opportunity to keep themselves in the race to qualify for the Champions League, but they will need to produce a much-improved performance against Chelsea.

The two sides fought out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, while United also knocked Chelsea out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 victory during February.

United haven’t been beaten at home by Chelsea in the Premier League since 2013, but there are plenty of reasons to suspect that run could end on Sunday.

Chelsea have lost just twice in their last nine league matches and were unfortunate not to demolish Burnley on Monday evening.

The Blues had 69% possession against Sean Dyche’s side, but a combination of poor finishing and desperate defending left Chelsea settling for a 2-2 draw.

Eden Hazard was in good form against Burnley and he will fancy his chances against a United backline that has looked decidedly shaky in recent weeks.

A draw might not be the worst result for either side, particularly with Arsenal facing a tricky looking visit to Leicester City earlier on Sunday.

If United’s top stars decide to turn on the style they are capable of beating Chelsea, but backing the visitors to grab a narrow 1-0 victory looks the way to play this one.