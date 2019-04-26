Chelsea injury news: Crucial boost for Sarri, but also handed major doubt vs Man Utd

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has received mixed news on the injury front ahead of his side’s crunch clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

The Blues currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League table with just three games to go this season, although they next face a decisive showdown at Old Trafford with United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are just three points behind Chelsea, while Arsenal could also capitalise on any dropped points this weekend and move back into the top four.

With that in mind, Chelsea can ill-afford to drop any points between now and the end of the season, especially not against a direct rival for the Champions League qualification spots.

Sarri will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, but there was good news and bad news from the Chelsea camp on Friday.

As seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Antonio Rudiger has recovered from a knee injury to be given the green light to feature, and his presence will be a huge boost.

Chelsea have conceded five goals in the two games he’s missed since picking up the problem away at Liverpool, and so the solidity that the German international provides at the back will be crucial.

However, there’s also a major concern for the Blues as it’s added that N’Golo Kante remains a doubt to face United after sustaining a rib injury in the draw with Burnley on Monday night.

The Frenchman has once again been a pivotal figure for Chelsea this season, making 49 appearances for Sarri’s side across all competitions. In turn, the last thing that the Blues boss needs is to be without him for such a huge encounter, and so they’ll hope that he can recover in time.