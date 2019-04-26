Concern for Chelsea, Man Utd as Real Madrid said to be confident over double swoop

After a dismal campaign this year, Real Madrid are being tipped to make significant changes to their squad with Zinedine Zidane back at the helm.

Los Blancos are set to end the season empty-handed after crashing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey last month, while they sit 15 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona with just four games to go.

In turn, it will be a huge disappointment for all concerned at the Bernabeu to see how their year has gone, with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari losing their jobs prior to Zidane returning for a second stint last month.

The French tactician has noted on several occasions to the media that he expects to make changes to his squad this summer in order to ensure that they are back competing for major honours again next year.

As noted by Sky Sports, it’s now suggested that the Spanish giants are confident of their chances of prising Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba away from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively.

It’s added that Hazard will command a price-tag of around £100m, while it’s likely to be a similar story for Pogba as Madrid will have to splash out big money if they wish to add such star power.

After losing former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, Real Madrid have managed just 59 goals in 34 league games so far this season, which arguably says a lot about where their problems lie.

That’s in comparison to their record of scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns, and so adding Pogba and Hazard to the line-up would certainly help in that regard.

Nevertheless, they’ve also been porous at the back, but having already officially announced the signing of Eder Militao from Porto, it seems as though they have already addressed that area of the squad and trying to build a new backbone to the squad.