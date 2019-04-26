Juventus are reportedly hoping to try and prise Pep Guardiola away from Man City if they choose to replace Massimiliano Allegri this summer.

Despite securing an eighth consecutive Serie A title, the Turin giants fell short in the Champions League yet again and suffered an early exit from the Coppa Italia.

In turn, it hasn’t been an entirely successful campaign compared to their usual high standards, and so it may well be time to freshen things up with new management.

As reported by Marca, via the paper edition of Il Giornale, it’s suggested that Guardiola is being lined up as a potential replacement for Allegri, and it’s added that Cristiano Ronaldo would see it as ‘a welcome arrival’.

Given Guardiola is currently chasing a second Premier League title and FA Cup success to secure a treble with Man City this season, an exit from the Etihad is surely the last thing on his mind.

Further, having built a talented, young squad that could dominate for years to come, it would be a surprise to see the Spanish tactician walk away any time soon.

In turn, while the idea of Guardiola and Ronaldo working together could lead to huge success at Juventus, it remains to be seen if it becomes a reality.

What is certain though is that merely winning a domestic league title is simply not enough for Juventus given the standards that they have set themselves over the past eight years.