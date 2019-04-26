Double swoop: Tottenham eye exciting £70m+ duo to bolster Pochettino’s squad

While Tottenham have more immediate priorities, reports claim that they could add two talented players to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this summer.

Spurs currently sit in third place in the Premier League table with just three games to go as they continue to scrap to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Further, they are also in the semi-finals of Europe’s premier competition this time round, and so Pochettino and the hierarchy will undoubtedly be fully focused on the tasks in hand.

However, if they wish to kick on from fighting for a top-four finish each season, they may well need reinforcements this summer to push them on into the title battle.

According to the Daily Mail, they could be eyeing two exciting signings in the form of Roma starlet Nicolo Zaniolo and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

It’s added that the pair are valued at around £35m apiece, with Pochettino said to have a budget of roughly £60m, although an additional £100m could be raised through offloading players this summer.

In turn, that will comfortably cover the price-tags involved for Zaniolo and Grealish, who would undoubtedly add quality and depth to the options in midfield and in the final third.

Grealish has been in inspirational form for Villa this season, with the 23-year-old bagging six goals and six assists in 30 Championship appearances to lead them to the playoffs.

As for Zaniolo, the 19-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough this season with six goals and two assists in 33 outings, while also earning his first caps for Italy.

With that in mind, they would be two excellent additions for Tottenham with a long-term plan in mind, although it may also raise an element of concern for Spurs fans as Christian Eriksen continues to be paired with an exit, as noted by the Evening Standard.

That would suggest that perhaps Grealish and Zaniolo would be signed to fill the void the influential creative playmaker would leave behind.