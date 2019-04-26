Menu

Footballer Papy Faty tragically dies after playing on with heart condition

Burundi ace Papy Faty has sadly passed away after he collapsed and died during a match in Swaziland having opted to continue playing with a heart condition.

As noted by The Sun, he was taken ill during the game and later tragically died, with the 28-year-old defying orders from doctors to stop playing due to a reported heart problem.

Faty earned 21 caps for Burundi, while he also had a spell at Trabzonspor earlier in his career.

However, after two clubs are said to have cancelled his contract due to his heart condition, it was expected that he would stop playing as advised.

His passion for the game seemingly ensured that he continued, and sadly it has led to a tragic incident with tributes pouring in on social media from former teammates and rivals, as seen in the tweets below.

