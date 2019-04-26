Footballer Papy Faty tragically dies after playing on with heart condition

Burundi ace Papy Faty has sadly passed away after he collapsed and died during a match in Swaziland having opted to continue playing with a heart condition.

As noted by The Sun, he was taken ill during the game and later tragically died, with the 28-year-old defying orders from doctors to stop playing due to a reported heart problem.

Faty earned 21 caps for Burundi, while he also had a spell at Trabzonspor earlier in his career.

However, after two clubs are said to have cancelled his contract due to his heart condition, it was expected that he would stop playing as advised.

His passion for the game seemingly ensured that he continued, and sadly it has led to a tragic incident with tributes pouring in on social media from former teammates and rivals, as seen in the tweets below.

Sad to hear of the passing of Papy Faty was a pleasure playing alongside him… May his soul rest in paradise thoughts and prayers with the Faty family ?? — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 25, 2019

Papy Faty? goodbye soldier? — Wesley Maswanganyi (@Gaddwes) April 25, 2019

Papy Faty ? rest easy king! ? — Kgothatso (@makgati12) April 25, 2019

The Burundi international has sadly passed away at the age of 28.

I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult period. #RIP Papy Faty ?? — Lwazi Ntanga (@LN_NTANGA17) April 25, 2019

R.I.P. Papy Faty ?. Gone too soon! pic.twitter.com/ieejg8AGmP — Miss Lee?? (@TheeMissLee) April 25, 2019

I'm very moved by the death of Burundi's midfielder Papy Faty while playing for his club in #swaziland?? . He helped our national team to qualify for #afcon2019

#Burundimourns https://t.co/UJs9Z2UWsF — Olivier Makambira (@oliverMakambira) April 25, 2019

Rest In Peace Faty Papy.#fatypapy — Alp (@phntm_024) April 25, 2019

RIP Papy Faty – good player, but an even better person ?? https://t.co/Htl1NI7AoU — Keegan Wasserfall (@keegan_siyavuma) April 25, 2019