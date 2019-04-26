Liverpool’s team for their Premier League clash against Huddersfield tonight is in, the Reds are fielding a near enough full-strength team against the Terriers.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will have their sights set on securing a comfortable victory against already-relegated Huddersfield, the Reds will move back into the top spot with a victory tonight – leaving the onus on Manchester City to perform against Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The Liverpool faithful will be hoping that Sean Dyche can hatch up a masterplan to stop Pep Guardiola in his tracks.

Klopp has made two changes to the side that were victorious against Cardiff City last Sunday.

The major omission will be that of Roberto Firmino, according to Mirror Football, the Brazilian has been ruled out by Klopp because the German fears for his forward’s fitness. It’s understood that Firmino attended training this morning but didn’t travel with the rest of the squad to Liverpool’s hotel later in the day.

England international Daniel Sturridge takes Firmino’s place in the lineup and Dejan Lovren comes into the team for Joel Matip.

Check out Liverpool’s lineup below:

The best news for Liverpool fans will be that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned from the injury that has seen him sidelined for the past year. Having a player of the Ox’s calibre back at this stage of the season could be vital.

Check out some reaction to the teamsheet:

These fans were excited to see Oxlade-Chamberlain back in the matchday squad:

THE OX IS FINALLY BACKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/mIlYVPyoaf — Samuel (@VintageSalah) April 26, 2019

Fans were disappointed to see that Firmino has been ruled out of the clash, but this will all be worth it if he can return to full fitness for the crucial encounter against Barcelona:

please say firmino is fine for Barca — – (@Anfi3ld1892) April 26, 2019

Might be for precaution, lets hope so — Jordan (?????) (@Jordizer) April 26, 2019

where’s bobby — driz fan page (@kierzn_) April 26, 2019

Bobby ? — chrys (@DomChrystian) April 26, 2019

Here’s some general reaction to the team:

Nowt wrong with that 11, plenty enough there to get the job done! I’d like to see Sturridge put a shift in, he owes the fans and the manager! #LIVHUD — G Dog (@GHL72) April 26, 2019

Come on you redmen!! ?? — Jaisal Singh (@jaisal_97) April 26, 2019

This will do, going back to the top again Reds#LIVHUD — #TimollaLenyoraVideoOut (@djstikzo) April 26, 2019

Up the reds — Mateus A. (@maateus_araujo) April 26, 2019

Liverpool will be hoping that they don’t have to exert themselves too much tonight, the last thing they need before their trip to Barcelona is any of their players picking up knocks tonight.