Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he won’t drop David de Gea despite the Man Utd star going through a tricky period of form currently.

There is no doubt that after establishing himself as one of the most important figures at Old Trafford in recent seasons that the Spaniard has fallen short of the high standards that he has set in recent weeks.

He will likely admit that goals conceded against Barcelona and Man City could have been avoided, but things haven’t been going his way and it has led to question marks perhaps being raised over whether or not Solskjaer should make a temporary change.

However, the Norwegian tactician showed no sign of doing so as he threw his full support behind De Gea during his press conference on Friday.

“No. Not at all. Because I trust David and he’s for me been the best player United have had last six or seven years, absolutely outstanding and going through touch patches is part of a footballer’s career and David will be fine. No worries,” he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“That’s something you have to deal with as a footballer, it’s a situation, David’s coming in every single day doing what he should be doing.”

Ahead of the crunch showdown with Chelsea on Sunday, Solskjaer will now certainly hope that his faith and trust will be repaid by several key individuals and not just De Gea.

It’s a game that Man Utd arguably have to win if they have any hope of breaking into the top four in the Premier League and securing Champions League qualification, as they currently sit three points adrift of the fourth-placed Blues with just three games to go.

Having an in-form De Gea provide a solid foundation on which to go out and win the game will undoubtedly be a major boost for the Manchester giants.