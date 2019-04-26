Manchester United apparently made a last-ditch attempt to try and sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk before he agreed a move to the Reds from Southampton.

According to the MailOnline via The Times (subscription required), Manchester United made a last-minute phone call to Southampton in an attempt to sign Van Dijk, the Dutchman however had already completed his medical with the Reds.

Liverpool signed Van Dijk just after Christmas in 2017, the 27-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s side as soon as the January transfer window opened. As per BBC Sport, the Reds parted with a world-record fee for a defender of £75m to sign the colossus.

Manchester United certainly need to change some things around in their hierarchy, recent transfer business has been less than impressive and failing to even compete with City and Liverpool for Van Dijk’s signature in a proper fashion says it all about the current mess at Old Trafford.

Van Dijk has somehow managed to make a world-record fee for a defender look like a bargain, the centre-back is set to be named as the PFA Played of the Season according to the Daily Mail. Van Dijk as been commanding at the back and there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best centre-back’s in the world.