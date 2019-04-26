Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba was put on blast by his own teammates in the dressing room following United’s embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Everton last weekend.

According to The Sun, Pogba angered his teammates after complaining in the dressing room after the 4-0 defeat to Marco Silva’s side.

Pogba was completely shut down in the clash against the Toffees, the Frenchman also failed to bounce back and impress against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

An earlier report from The Sun, highlighted that Pogba was livid with his teammates after the Everton defeat, this certainly struck a nerve with the rest of the squad. It’s understood that some of United’s stars feel as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t have what it takes to deal with the Frenchman.

With the Red Devils enduring a bad run of form, the last thing that the club needs now is a rift in the dressing room.

United are currently sixth in the league and unless they win their remaining three games this season and their rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal slip up, it looks as though the Old Trafford outfit will be without Champions League football next season – this will seriously damage their hopes of attracting big stars in the summer transfer window.