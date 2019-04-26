Real Madrid told to splash out €150m for 151-assist king, but Perez has strategy

Tottenham are reportedly trying to fend off Real Madrid from Christian Eriksen by putting a €150m price-tag on their creative ace.

The 27-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Spurs since arriving from Ajax in 2013, as he’s bagged 65 goals and 86 assists in 271 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd

That takes his assist tally up to 151 since turning professional, and there is no doubt that he is one of the most creative and decisive playmakers in Europe having shown the consistency in his game to deserve that title.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that he is gaining interest from elsewhere, but naturally Tottenham will be desperate to avoid losing him.

Their hopes are complicated by the fact that Eriksen’s current contract will expire next year, and so they could be forced into a scenario where they must sell in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

However, as reported by Don Balon, they won’t let him go for cheap as it’s suggested that they’ve given him a €150m valuation.

Interestingly though and rather fascinating, it’s added that Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez is aware of their strategy and is willing to be patient with a view of starting negotiations this summer.

It’s suggested that he believes Spurs have put that price-tag on Eriksen to try and ward off clubs from making bids, giving them time to try and agree on new terms to sign him to a contract extension.

If accurate, that would then make it a crucial couple of months for the club to try and secure his long-term future, but if he does wish to leave, then they may well be fighting a losing battle if Real Madrid are expressing their interest.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but Eriksen is seemingly a priority target for Real Madrid, who have struggled in the final third this season and have gone from scoring over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns to scoring just 59 in 34 league outings this year.

In turn, bolster Zinedine Zidane’s attacking options would appear to be an absolute necessity this summer.