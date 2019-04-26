Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita got the Reds off to a flying start against Huddersfield this evening, Keita produced a tidy finish after being played in by Mo Salah.

Mohamed Salah picked up the ball for Liverpool after a misplaced pass by Huddersfield defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic, the Egyptian superstar slipped the ball into the path of Keita and the Guinean fired the ball into the back of the net.

Keita’s effort gave the Reds the lead after just 14 seconds. The midfielder certainly deserved the goal, it was Keita’s pressure that forced Stankovic to give the ball away.

Check out the goal below:

This is exactly the kind of start that Jurgen Klopp would have wanted.