Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah netted his 21st league goal of the season after a classy team move from the Reds, to make it 5-0 to Liverpool vs Huddersfield.
In the 83rd minute of the tie, Naby Keita passed the ball into playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss star then threaded a lovely pass into the path of Andy Robertson and the Scotsman laid it on a plate for Mo Salah in the middle of the box.
Salah tapped the ball into the back of the net to complete a excellent performance for the Reds.
This was Robertson’s second assist of the night, taking his tally to 11 for the season, this equals the record for a defender set by Leighton Baines.
Check out the goal below:
Liverpool can't stop scoring, Salah makes it 5-0! #LFC #LIVHUD pic.twitter.com/0rCgLWLij6
— Michael Jones (@mpj1811) April 26, 2019
After his performance tonight it will be difficult for the likes of Sergio Aguero and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to catch up with Salah in the race for the Golden Boot.