Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has scored a fantastic header to extend the Reds’ lead against Huddersfield this evening, Mane is now the league’s joint top scorer with 19 goals.

In the 23rd minute of the clash, commanding centre-back showed off some lovely footwork by carrying the ball forward into the final third before playing a pass to Andrew Robertson out wide.

The Scotsman stayed cool, calm and collected, picking out Mane in the centre of the box with an inch-perfect cross. The Senegalese star headed the ball into the back of the net.

This is Robertson’s 10th assist in the league this season, just one shy of the record for a full-back.

Liverpool managed to score at a crucial moment in the game, despite Huddersfield’s lapse in concentration at the start of the game, they looked quite good up until the second goal.