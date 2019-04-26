Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has scored his second header of the game against Huddersfield this evening, Mane has now scored 20 league goals this season.

Mane scored his second of the night in the 66th minute of the clash. England international Jordan Henderson scooped a lovely cross into the box and Mane managed to angle the ball into the back of the net.

Liverpool will be raring to go against Barcelona on Wednesday evening after tonight’s excellent performance.

Check out the goal below:

Sadio Mane what a goal Liverpool vs Huddersfield 4-0#follow pic.twitter.com/x7L752LDTF — ESM SPORTS (@ESMSPORTS3) April 26, 2019

Mane has established himself as one of the best headers of the ball in the league, not too shabby in the air for a 5ft 7 winger:

Only Mitrovic(6) and Wood(6) have scored more headed goals in the Premier League than Sadio Mane (5) this season — GoalMouthFC (@GooalMouth) April 26, 2019

Mane has been excellent this season, he’ll now be looking forward to a strong finish to the season and a friendly competition with Mo Salah for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.