Video: Sadio Mane scores superb header for Liverpool after wonderful Henderson cross

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has scored his second header of the game against Huddersfield this evening, Mane has now scored 20 league goals this season.

Mane scored his second of the night in the 66th minute of the clash. England international Jordan Henderson scooped a lovely cross into the box and Mane managed to angle the ball into the back of the net.

Liverpool will be raring to go against Barcelona on Wednesday evening after tonight’s excellent performance.

Mane has established himself as one of the best headers of the ball in the league, not too shabby in the air for a 5ft 7 winger:

Mane has been excellent this season, he’ll now be looking forward to a strong finish to the season and a friendly competition with Mo Salah for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

