What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd

Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd continues to be a major talking point, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done his best to calm the speculation over an exit.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old continues to be linked with a move to the Bernabeu to join Real Madrid this summer, which would undoubtedly be a huge blow for the Red Devils.

Although the French international has struggled in terms of consistency, he has still contributed 16 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances for United this season, making him their stand out performer in midfield.

In turn, not only would they be losing a key figure on the pitch but also a major presence off it, the headache of having to fill the void he leaves behind if he does move on will be one that Solskjaer will surely prefer to do without.

Speaking about his talisman on Friday in his press conference with the media ahead of the crunch showdown with Chelsea this weekend, the Norwegian tactician played down talk of an exit this summer for Pogba.

“You can’t guarantee anything in football but yes I think Paul’s gonna be here, he’s very determined to succeed at Man United,” he is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“Back to if I can guarantee, I would say yes, I can guarantee but in life you can never but he will be here as far as I’m concerned.”

Time will tell if that is the case, as much can change between now and the end of the season, namely United failing to qualify for the Champions League, which could force Pogba to consider his options.

Given their struggles this season though, it will surely lead to a busy summer transfer market of their own, and Solskjaer sounds as though he would prefer to be building around Pogba rather than trying to replace him.