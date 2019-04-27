Manchester United have been dealt a blow, after it was reported that transfer target Samuel Umtiti has no intentions of leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Umtiti has had a season to forget for the Blaugrana this year, with injuries and the brilliant form of Clement Lenglet forcing the Frenchman to settle for a place on the sidelines.

However despite this, it doesn’t look like Umtiti is going to be leaving the Spanish giants anytime soon, as Don Balon have stated that the player himself doesn’t want to seal a move away from the Nou Camp, telling the club to dismiss all interest in him from any Premier League or Serie A sides.

Man United have been paired with interest in the Barcelona superstar as per the Metro, with Barcelona valuing the player at €80M (£69M) as per Calcio Mercato.

Umtiti would’ve been a fantastic signing for Man United to make, however it doesn’t look like the Red Devils will be getting their hands on the defender any time soon if Don Balon’s report is anything to go off.

Stars like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have shown that they just aren’t good enough for a side who are supposed to be challenging for the Premier League title.

Bringing in Umtiti would’ve solved the defensive issues Solskjaer has at Old Trafford, however it looks like the Red Devils are going to fall short in their pursuit of the player given this recent news.

Looks like the Red Devils are going to have to turn their attention elsewhere after this…